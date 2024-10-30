Could the Angels Sign Juan Soto in Free Agency? MLB Insider Reveals Answer
The Los Angeles Angels are on a budget this offseason despite owner Arte Moreno's promise to increase the payroll in order to contend in 2025 and beyond.
Los Angeles has developed a strong young core and aims to strengthen it this offseason. The Angels are expected to raise their payroll and make strategic additions, remaining active in free agency without making any major splashes.
Does that mean that could add New York Yankees star Juan Soto?
Absolutely not.
According to Angels beat writer for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger, the Angels won’t be pursuing Soto this offseason. It's disappointing, maybe even a little heartbreaking, but it definitely won't be happening.
In his Angels Beat Newsletter, Bollinger wrote: "The Angels aren't in the market for outfielder Juan Soto and will likely be priced out of the top-tier pitching talent as they’re not looking for another big contract to join Trout and Rendon’s deals."
Don't go making a customized Angels Soto No. 22 uniform anytime soon, Soto will never be helping the Angels light that baby up. He will likely stay in New York for the rest of his career, either in the Bronx or Queens.
Moreno indicated that while the team plans to increase its payroll compared to 2024, it won’t reach 2023 levels.
This offseason’s free agency includes top starting pitchers like Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, and Jack Flaherty, along with standout position players such as center fielder Cody Bellinger, third baseman Alex Bregman, and infielder Ha-Seong Kim.
Other pitchers hitting the market include Shane Bieber, Yusei Kikuchi, Nathan Eovaldi, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea.
However, the Angels aren’t pursuing Soto and are likely to avoid the highest-priced pitching options, as they’re cautious about adding another large contract alongside those of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.
If Soto had hit the market five years ago, the Angels would’ve made a serious play for him. But instead, they handed $245 million to his World Series teammate Anthony Rendon after missing out on Gerrit Cole (who, ironically, could opt out and be back on the market — but don’t expect the Angels to knock on that door again).
But those aggressive days are done.
Now, the team is leaning heavily on the hope that their top prospects will somehow dig them out of the hole that ownership dug for them.