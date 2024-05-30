Former Angels Closer Halts Rehab, Could Face Tommy John Surgery
Former Los Angeles Angels closer and current St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Keynan Middleton will have further testing done on his right elbow. He has not appeared in a game for the Cardinals this season.
He is expected to have an MRI done on Friday.
According to John Denton of MLB.com, "UCL replacement or repair surgery could be coming for the free-agent signee expected to be an integral piece of the STL bullpen."
The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $6 million contract with St. Louis over the winter and began the season on the injured list because of a forearm strain that he suffered in spring training. He was reportedly progressing in his rehab with a successful outing on May 13, but his second appearance on May 23 was a disaster. He walked three of the six batters he faced and tossed a wild pitch. He complained of discomfort after he exited that outing.
Any type of repair procedure will sideline Middleton for the remainder of the season. It would also bar him from appearing in a single game for the Cardinals, who most likely would decline his club option.
The Cardinals originally signed Middleton to be an important piece to their bullpen. He earned his contract after getting his career back on track as a setup man and closer for the Angels following Tommy John surgery in 2018.
Middleton was a third-round pick of the Angels in the 2013 draft. He has appeared in 205 big league games and has a career record of 10-8, 23 holds and 15 saves with a 3.84 ERA.