Former Angels First Baseman Dies at 79
Former California Angels slugger Bill Melton passed away at the age of 79 early Thursday morning in Phoenix.
Melton hit 160 home runs during his 10-year Major League career, with a career-high 33 home runs in 1971, leading the American League while playing for the Chicago White Sox.
In 1998, Melton joined the White Sox television broadcast team as an analyst for the pregame and postgame shows on WGN. He continued this role with Comcast SportsNet and NBC Sports Chicago until his retirement in 2020, serving as a beloved analyst for over 20 years after his playing career ended.
Melton hit 154 home runs with the White Sox, ranking ninth in franchise history. He recorded back-to-back 33-homer seasons in 1970 and 1971, becoming the first White Sox player to hit 30 or more home runs in a season in 1970 and the first to lead the American League in homers in 1971. Melton held the franchise record for career home runs until Hall of Famer Harold Baines surpassed him in 1987.
“Bill Melton enjoyed two tremendous careers with the White Sox,” said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in a statement from the team. “His first came as a celebrated home run king for White Sox teams in the early 1970s, where 'Beltin Bill' brought power to a franchise that played its home games in a pitcher-friendly ballpark.
“Photos of Bill wearing his home run crown and others of him posing with ballpark organist Nancy Faust still generate smiles to this day. Bill's second career came as a well-liked and respected pre and postgame television analyst, where on a nightly basis Sox fans saw his passion for the team, win or lose. Bill was a friend to many at the White Sox and around baseball, and his booming voice will be missed. Our sympathies go out to his wife Tess, and all of their family and friends."
Melton made his Major League debut at 22 on May 4, 1968, with the White Sox, going 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Yankees. Over his career, he posted a slash line of .253/.337/.419, recording 162 doubles, nine triples, 591 RBIs, and 496 runs in 1,144 games. He played for the White Sox (1968-75), California Angels (1976), and Cleveland (1977), showcasing his power throughout his career.
Melton is survived by his wife Tess, son Billy, daughter Jennifer, a grandson, and many extended family members.