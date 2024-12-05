Angels Sign Outfielder Who Was Non-Tendered Last Month
The Los Angeles Angels have re-signed an outfielder who was non-tendered just a couple weekss ago.
Bryce Teodosio was non-tendered last month but will stay within the organization on a minor-league contract. The outfielder made his MLB debut in 2024, recording one hit in 12 plate appearances with the Angels.
Teodosio was a standout defensive outfielder during his four seasons at Clemson from 2018 to 2021. Over 152 career games, including 134 starts, he finished with 21 home runs, 64 RBIs, 71 runs, and 18 stolen bases.
After signing with the Angels as a free agent following his time at Clemson, Teodosio played at every level of the Angels’ organization from 2021-24, including with Triple-A Salt Lake in 2024, when he hit .276 with five homers, 51 RBIs, and 40 steals in 114 games.
In 369 career minor league games, Teodosio totaled 29 homers, 146 RBIs, and 89 steals before making his major league debut.
Teodosio impressed manager Ron Washington with his defensive ability during his short time up with the Angels in 2024, but his offensive approach was a low point.
Read more: Another Failed Bunt Draws Criticism From Angels' Manager
“That’s supposed to be his forte, playing defense,” Washington said, via Stefan Stevenson of the Orange County Register. “Now we’ve got to get him right in the fundamental side of the game.”
In one of his first games, Teodosio attempted to bunt multiple times with a runner on first base in the seventh inning but was unable to execute the bunt, eventually striking out.
“Moving runners and being able to bunt, [he has] to do those types of things because that’s a part of the game he’s going to have to execute,” Washington said. “There can’t be excuses if you can’t execute that. That’s Rule 1 in baseball. That’s Baseball 101. If you can’t do that, you can’t be in baseball.”
While Teodosio is known for his Gold Glove-caliber defense. His speed not only makes him a threat on the base paths but also aids him in tracking down fly balls in the outfield. While Adell is considered an above-average defender, Teodosio would also bring valuable speed and defensive ability to an outfield that currently lacks both.