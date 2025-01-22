Former Angels Infielder Signs With NL West Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Niko Goodrum has signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, according to his profile page on MLB.com.
It is unclear whether his deal includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Goodrum ended last season with the Angels making only four appearances. He did not record a hit in his 13 at-bats but he did score a run and walked twice. Goodrum also struck out four times and stole one base.
The 33-year-old was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft and went out to make his major league debut there in 2017 but was removed from their 40-man roster shortly after.
More news: Former Angels All-Star Predicted to Sign $42M Deal With Major AL West Rival
That offseason, he signed a minor league deal with the division-rival Detroit Tigers — a move that turned out to be a steal for Detroit.
Over the next four seasons (2018-21), Goodrum became a fan favorite and established himself as a reliable utility player. He slashed .232/.306/.401 (90 wRC+) across 376 games and contributed 6.3 fWAR during that span, showcasing his versatility by playing all three outfield positions in addition to first base, second base, third base, and shortstop.
Goodrum’s production declined in his later years with Detroit, as he hit just .203/.282/.350 over his final 504 plate appearances with the team. The drop off resulted in the Tigers removing him from their 40-man roster during the 2021-22 offseason, making him a free agent.
Since leaving the Tigers, Goodrum has struggled to produce consistently in Major League Baseball.
In 2022, he joined the Astros organization but was limited to just 35 games between the majors and minors due to injuries. The following year, he signed with the Red Sox and performed well in Triple-A Worcester, posting strong numbers across 65 games.
His success earned him a midseason opportunity in South Korea’s KBO league, where he hit .295/.373/.387 over 50 games with the Lotte Giants.
In 2024, Goodrum moved between the Rays, Angels, and Pirates on waivers before clearing and signing a minor league deal with the Orioles.
While he struggled in the majors, hitting just .103/.188/.103 in 33 plate appearances, his Triple-A performance was far better, slashing .284/.375/.460 over 243 plate appearances across 60 games with the affiliates of the Rays, Angels, and Orioles.
The Padres haven't made any major moves this offseason to boost their roster depth which is why added Goodrum is a smart move. San Diego needs to find an infielder who can fit in anywhere and could also use an outfielder with left field still vacant.