Former Angels Infielder Who Was Once a Top MLB Prospect Signs With AL Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels infielder Franklin Barreto has signed with the Baltimore Orioles on a minor league contract, the Orioles announced earlier this week. Barreto, who played for the Angels in 2020, is returning to the minor leagues after playing in the Mexican Baseball League.
Barreto began his career when he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2012 as one of the top international free agents at the time. The Blue Jays would trade Barreto along with Kendall Graveman, Sean Nolin, and Brett Lawrie to the Oakland Athletics for Josh Donaldson.
Barreto would go on to make his MLB debut during his time with the Athletics in June 2017. During his rookie season, Barreto slashed .197/.250/.352 with 14 hits, 10 runs, two home runs, and six RBIs over 25 games. Barreto never came into his own as a major league hitter with the Athletics, and was traded to the Angels in Aug. 2020.
After joining the Angels, Barreto appeared in six major league games for the team and slashed .118/.167/.118 with two hits and two RBIs. He remained on the team the following spring, but began the 2021 season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. Barreto would later undergo Tommy John surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the year.
Barreto chose to become a free agent after the season, and signed a minor league contract with the Houston Astros ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in 73 games for Triple-A Sugar Land, but was released in August that season. He signed with the Washington Nationals during the offseason and played in 29 games for Triple-A Rochester, but was released during May of the 2023 season.
Barreto left for the Mexican League after the Nationals released him, and signed with the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos. Following the end of the 2023 season, Barreto remained in the Mexican Baseball League, and signed with the Diablos Rojos del México.
During his last season with the Diablos Rojos, Barreto slashed .343/.430/.576 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. He now returns to MLB with the Orioles.