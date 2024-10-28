Former Angels Manager a 'Leading Candidate' for White Sox Job
The Chicago White Sox have reportedly narrowed their search down to the final three candidates and one former Los Angeles Angels manager in the running.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, top candidates for the job reportedly include Texas Rangers bench coach Will Venable, former Angels manager Phil Nevin, and Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard.
Per the Chicago Sun-Times and various reports, at least 10 candidates have been linked to the role, including interim manager Grady Sizemore, Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso, Rangers bench coach Donnie Ecker, Padres special assistant A.J. Ellis, Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann, Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough, former manager Buck Showalter, and former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.
According to an ESPN report on Sunday, McCullough and Ellis are no longer being considered, and Ecker has also reportedly been removed from the list. Venable and Nevin are viewed as strong contenders, assuming Schumaker holds out for a different opportunity. Early in the search, Sox players were hearing that Sizemore remains a serious candidate.
Next week, baseball’s general managers gather in San Antonio, and White Sox general manager Chris Getz is looking to wrap up his first managerial hire by then.
“Our organization’s most important decision in the coming months is to evaluate and identify a new manager and leadership voice for this organization,” chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said on Sept. 29. “Chris is well underway with this search. He has identified the key attributes and preferences for our next manager and has already begun an exhaustive search with a wide range of candidates to lead the White Sox in the clubhouse and dugout.”
Since wrapping up a tough 41-121 season, Getz and his team have been busy interviewing, casting a wide net after chairman Reinsdorf’s commitment on the season’s final day to find the right leader. The Sox set a modern-day record for losses under Pedro Grifol (28-89) and interim manager Sizemore (13-32), making this search crucial.
When Grifol was let go in early August, Getz mentioned the next manager would be an external hire. However, Sizemore, promoted during his first season as a major league coach, demonstrated strong leadership and received player support despite ongoing losses, leading Getz to name Sizemore, 42, as a candidate.
Though this will be Getz’s first official hire, he played a key role as assistant general manager under Rick Hahn in selecting Grifol before the 2023 season.