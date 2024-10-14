Former Angels Manager Among Top Candidates to Take Over White Sox
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager of the Chicago White Sox, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman also listed St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso a potential candidate for the job.
The White Sox fired former manager Pedro Grifol before the 2024 season even ended after a 21-game losing streak. The White Sox would go on to finish with the most losses of any team in modern MLB history, compiling a 41-121 record over the course of the season.
The Angels hired Nevin in Nov. 2021 as a third base coach. Nevin had previously worked as the manager for multiple minor league affiliates, including the Detroit Tigers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliate teams. Nevin was quickly promoted to the team's manager after the Angels fired Joe Maddon in June 2022, less than three months into the 2022 MLB season. Nevin served as the team's interim manager in 2022, and compiled a 46-60 record with the Angels the rest of the season.
After the 2022 season came to a close, the Angels opted to retain Nevin as their manager for the 2023 season, signing him to a one-year deal. The Angels appeared to be in contention to return to the postseason in the middle of the 2023 season, but stumbled after the trade deadline and finished the season just 73-89, as the Angels finished in fourth place in the American League West. Following the 2023 campaign, the Angels chose not to exercise Nevin's option for 2024. Nevin finished his tenture with the Angels 119-149 overall.
Instead, the Angels let Nevin go and hired Ron Washington as their next manager. In Washington's first season as manager, the Angels finished just 63-99, the worst record the Angels have recorded in franchise history. While the Angels did not see success in Washington's initial season as manager, the Angels have decided to retain him for the upcoming 2025 season.
The Angels have chosen stability for the 2025 season. Despite less than stellar results on the field, the Angels have retained Washington as well as re-signed general manager Perry Minasian to a two-year contract extension.
More Angels:
Angels Owner Arte Moreno Reveals What He Wants to See Out of Mike Trout
Arte Moreno on Angels Future: 'We Need to Put a Competitive Team Out'