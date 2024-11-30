Former Angels Reliever Joins NL Contender
Former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kolton Ingram signed with the Atlanta Braves on a minor league contract earlier this week.
The Braves mark the seventh team that Ingram has been a part of during the 2024 calendar year. He began the year with the Angels, who designated him for assignment toward the end of January. The Detroit Tigers claimed Ingram off of waivers in early February, but he was designated for assignment 15 days later. The New York Mets claimed him off waivers five days later, but Ingram was designated for assignment in April.
Ingram did appear in four games for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate, but was designated for assignment after posting a 7.20 ERA over those appearances. The Texas Rangers claimed Ingram next, and he appeared in two games for their Triple-A team, but he was designated for assignment and claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Ingram spent a month and a half with the Cardinals, posting a 3.93 ERA and three saves for the Cardinals' Triple-A team before he was designated for assignment at the end of June. Days later, the San Francisco Giants claimed Ingram, and the Giants marked Ingram's final stop for the 2024 season. Ingram posted a 3.08 ERA over 25 appearances with Triple-A Sacramento.
Following the 2024 season, Ingram chose to become a free agent, and has since signed with the Braves. The Braves are known for their pitching development, which ideally would help Ingram as he looks for another shot in the major leagues.
Ingram was originally a 37th round pick by the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 MLB Draft. The Tigers released him in July 2020, and he signed with the Angels organization prior to the start of the 2021 season. The Angels chose to move him up to the 40-man roster to protect him from the 2022 Rule 5 Draft, and he was optioned before the 2023 season to Triple-A, his first time in Triple-A.
Ingram pitched in both Double-A and Triple-A during the 2023 season. He went 2-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 22 appearances in Triple-A. Ingram was also promoted to the major leagues for the first time in June 2023. He appeared in five games for the Angels — a total of 5.1 innings — posting an 8.44 ERA and seven strikeouts.