Former Angels, Royals All-Star Officially Retiring From MLB After 13 Years
Former Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Moustakas is signing a one-day contract with Kansas City and retiring as a Royal in May, the club announced Monday.
Moustakas split the 2023 season between the Colorado Rockies and Angels, slashing .247/.293/.392 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs.
On May 31, the Royals will sign Moustakas to a one-day ceremonial contract, allowing the former All-Star third baseman to retire with Kansas City — the team where he began his career, won a World Series, and cemented his place in franchise history.
Moustakas has not appeared in a Major League Baseball game since 2023 and won't play in 2025 either, wrapping up a 13-year career that began in 2011 with Kansas City, the team that drafted him with the No. 2 selection in the 2007 draft out of Chatsworth Charter (Calif.) High School.
Moustakas didn’t have his best regular season at the plate in 2014, finishing with a .632 OPS when the Royals secured their postseason spot. However, he found his swing in October, launching the game-winning home run in Game 1 of the ALDS to spark Kansas City's sweep of the Angels. He went on to hit five home runs that postseason, setting a franchise record for most homers in a single playoff run.
Moustakas' emergence aligned with the Royals' ascent, as the team’s core of homegrown talent propelled them to a championship in 2015. That season, he earned his first of three All-Star selections, finishing with 22 home runs, 82 RBIs, and a career-best .348 on-base percentage.
Moustakas earned another All-Star selection in 2017, posting a .272/.314/.521 slash line while setting a career high with 38 home runs.
His trade to the Brewers in 2018 marked the close of a chapter in Kansas City and the beginning of a new one in Milwaukee. He played a key role in the Brewers’ postseason run, hitting .364 in their NLDS sweep of the Rockies as Milwaukee advanced to the brink of its first World Series appearance since 2011.
In 2019, Moustakas earned his third and final All-Star selection while playing for the Brewers. Splitting time between third and second base, he wrapped up the season with 35 home runs and an .845 OPS (114 OPS+).
Moustakas played for the Cincinnati Reds from 2020-22. He contributed to Cincinnati’s 2020 postseason run but went hitless in the Wild Card Series (0-for-8). By the time he was released in January 2023, he had largely transitioned into a reserve role.
