Former Angels Star Shohei Ohtani's Playoff Debut is Reminder of What Could Have Been
In 2021, the Angels took on the Chicago White Sox in what became one of the more memorable moments from former star Shohei Ohtani's career.
Ohtani hit a 451-foot home run off of right-hander Dylan Cease in the bottom of the first inning.
Flash forward to the 2024 season. Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Cease is a starter in the San Diego Padres rotation.
History repeated itself Saturday night when Ohtani went yard against Cease in the first playoff game of his entire career. It was the postseason debut of every player's dreams.
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 7-5 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS. In the bottom of the second inning, Ohtani hit a 372-foot homer with an exit velocity of 111.8 miles per hour off Cease to tie the Padres 3-3.
Both pitches from Cease were 97 miles per hour at the top of the end zone. And both pitches resulted in crushed home runs.
“I could really feel the intensity of the stadium before the game began, and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton.
Ahead of Game 1, Cease revealed how he planned on silencing Ohtani's bat. It wasn't very specific, and it obviously didn't work.
"I don't want to get into too much detail, but he's obviously a great hitter," Cease said. "I'm going to go in with a high level of focus and just attack."
The Padres were confident they would find a way to shut down Ohtani, but it wasn't soon enough before the Dodgers slugger hit a four-seam fastball into the right-field pavilion at Dodger Stadium. What followed was a roar so loud it shook Chavez Ravine.
Ohtani wasn't his usual calm, cool, and collected self, but instead emerged a fierce, shouting hero. Without his three-run homer, the Dodgers would've never been able to catch up to the Padres. He was the hero the Dodgers had been waiting for.
"He injected an absolute lightning bolt into the stadium,” Dodgers Max Muncy said. “From then on it was, ‘All right, we’ve got this. This is not the same as years past.’”
Ohtani will likely continue his heroics in Game 2 of the NLDS Sunday. Padres right-hander Yu Darvish will look to keep the Dodgers' lineup at bay. Jack Flaherty will take the mound for the Dodgers.
Seeing Ohtani find success just up the freeway is just another reminder of what could have been with the Angels.