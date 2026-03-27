Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers started their quest for a three-peat with an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Emmet Sheehan takes the mound for the Dodgers against Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks in the second game of the three-game set.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Friday, March 27.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

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Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (+102)

Dodgers -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +203

Dodgers -252

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.39 ERA in 2025)

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 2.82 ERA in 2025)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ARID, SNLA, MLBN

Diamondbacks record: 0-1

Dodgers record: 1-0

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Geraldo Perdomo OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+109)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

I’m going to take advantage of Geraldo Perdomo props as long as he’s hitting in a prime spot in the Diamondbacks order. The shortstop had two of Arizona’s six hits last night, including a home run off of Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Perdomo hit in the three slot last night, behind Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. That should provide him with plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.

It may be a bit surprising to learn that Perdomo finished fourth in NL MVP voting last season after a breakout season with 20 home runs and 100 RBI while batting .290. I’ll back him to stay hot tonight in Arizona.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers were powered by the bottom half of their lineup last night and still put up eight runs despite just three hits combined from Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. If any of those four get going tonight, we’re looking at another high-scoring contest.

I expect the Dodgers to be able to put up several runs once again, and the Diamondbacks should be able to get something going to do their part for the OVER.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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