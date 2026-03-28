The Keys to Reid Detmers Being an Effective Starter

The Angels came into spring training hoping Reid Detmers could reestablish himself as a viable starting option. Through his early Cactus League outings, the results have been rather mixed.

Detmers, who made the transition into the bullpen to end last season, has been stretched back out this spring as the Angels evaluate their starting rotation. In 8.2 innings this spring, the left-hander has posted a 7.27 ERA with eight strikeouts and five walks while carrying a 1.731 WHIP. The numbers reflect both his fantastic swing-and-miss ability and the command issues that have followed him throughout his career.

Despite the inflated ERA, Detmers has shown flashes that help explain why the Angels remain interested in giving him another opportunity to start. His strikeout rate has remained solid, and his breaking ball has generated strikeouts when he has been able to get ahead in counts. However, walks and traffic on the bases have prevented him from working efficiently into deeper outings.

Alek Manoah is also throwing. Playing catch with Reid Detmers. pic.twitter.com/pjCH4RIArH — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 10, 2026

The transition back into a starter’s workload has forced Detmers to reemphasize his pitch sequencing. Out of the bullpen last year, Detmers often relied heavily on his fastball and curveball in shorter bursts. This spring, he has worked to reincorporate his changeup more consistently, particularly against right-handed hitters. Developing confidence in his changeup could be essential if he is to eat up innings during the regular season.

From a roster standpoint, Detmers remains part of a crowded competition for the final rotation spots. The Angels are balancing upside with reliability as they shape their pitching staff, and Detmers’ ability to strikeout batters keeps him in the battle as he looks to improve his efficiency and limit free passes.

Reid Detmers facing Kyren Paris in live BP pic.twitter.com/CAnBNdTLCm — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 17, 2026

There is also a broader organizational angle. Still in his mid-20s, Detmers represents one of the few internal arms with the potential to develop into more than a back-end starter. A successful transition back into the rotation would provide valuable depth in the short term and help clarify the club’s long-term pitching outlook.

Spring results rarely tell the entire story, but they can influence opportunity. For Detmers, the path back to a regular starting role remains open as he works to translate flashes of effectiveness into more consistent outings before Opening Day.