How to Watch Angels vs Mariners on June 2: Lineups, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
We have a battle of first place against last place here today. The Los Angeles Angels will be looking to avoid getting swept on the road against the Seattle Mariners. The Angels enter this game with a record of 21-36 on the season, sitting in last place within the American League West. Seattle comes in on a completely different trajectory, holding a record of 33-27, which is good for first place in the AL West division.
How to Watch:
- Date: Saturday, June 2, 2024
- Time: 1:10 p.m PT
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Television: Apple TV, Live Stream: ESPN+ Sign Up
Odds:
- Seattle Mariners Moneyline: -213
- LA Angels Moneyline: +177
- Over/Under: 7.5
Pitching Matchups:
The Angels are sending right-hander Griffin Canning (2-4,5.08 ERA) to the mound today. Seattle is matching that with ace Luis Castillo (4-6,3.28 ERA). He has been the definition of consistency, having allowed either two runs or zero in every start over his last nine.
Prediction:
The Mariners are the better team and the Angels seem to be floundering right now. Look for Seattle to finalize the sweep of the Angels here behind another good outing from Castillo.
Mariners 4, Angels 2