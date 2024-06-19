Key Angels Pitcher Could Be Headed for Injured List
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher José Soriano is dealing with an infection in his abdomen. Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters, including The Athletic's Sam Blum, on Tuesday.
There is a looming possibility that Soriano might have to hit the injured list if his health situation takes a turn for the worse.
Soriano has had an impressive season, leading the Angels starters in WHIP (1.75), while being second in FIP (3.90) and ERA (3.48).
The 25-year-old was scratched from his scheduled start on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers due to lower abdominal pain. The expectation is that he will be skipped again as he nurses the infection.
Washington said that the absence should not be long, and at the moment, there is a chance that Soriano will be placed on the injured list. However, his infection needs to heal before that determination is made.
Because of Soriano's pain, the Halos called up Zach Plesac from Triple-A Salt Lake. The right-hander was impressive in his debut, throwing six innings and allowing three runs while getting the win against the Milwaukee Brewers.
As for Soriano, he signed with the Angels as an international free agent in 2016. He left the Halos in 2020 after being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Rule 5 draft. However, Soriano returned to the Halos after the 2021 season and was solid for them in their minor league system. He made his debut in June 2023 and has been impressive this season.