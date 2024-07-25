Longtime Angels Manager Mike Scioscia Gets Another Managing Gig
Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will manage Team USA at the WBSC Premier12 Tournament this November.
Scioscia, 65, has not managed at the MLB level since leaving the Angels after the 2018 season. He previously managed the USA entry at the Tokyo Olympics, a tournament that was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That team, which consisted of recently retired major leaguers and professional minor leaguers, claimed the silver medal in Japan.
According to Morosi, this event is similarly expected to feature the best global talent outside of 40-man rosters. In 2019, the U.S. roster included future major leaguers such as Alec Bohm, Tanner Houck, Jake Cronenworth, and Brent Rooker.
Scioscia has experience managing younger players through the California Collegiate League.
In 19 years behind the Angels bench, Scioscia's teams went 1650-1428 and claimed their only World Series championship, in 2001.
“I am honored and proud to have the opportunity to put the Team USA uniform on again,” Scioscia said in a statement released by USA Baseball. “I am looking forward to being back in the dugout as we put all of our efforts into winning a gold medal at the Premier12 Tournament.”
“It is an exciting day for USA Baseball as we welcome Mike Scioscia back to manage our Professional National Team in 2024,” added Paul Seiler, the USA Baseball Executive Director/CEO. “Mike has a proven track record as a big-league manager and in international competition, and his dedication and leadership will continue to make a significant impact on our players, coaches, and staff. His ability to connect with every member of our team will be a huge asset for us, and we look forward to having Mike in our dugout as we aim for a gold medal in November.”