Longtime Angels Pitcher Signs With NL Powerhouse
The New York Mets signed pitcher Jose Marte to a two-year minor league contract, per MLB insider Robert Murray.
After undergoing shoulder surgery last September, Marte is hoping to turn a corner with a new organization after spending the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.
In 2024, Marte logged a 2.33 ERA in 14 games with the Halos.
The 28-year-old produced a 5.56 ERA in 39 Major League games throughout his career in Anaheim. Marte's story in the big leagues has often featured injuries. In 2023, the pitcher had a stress reaction in his right elbow. Perhaps, that led to his shoulder issues last season.
Additionally, Marte missed time throughout 2024 because of a viral infection.
Marte began his professional career with the San Francisco Giants, as the organization signed him out of the Dominican Republic. In July 2021, the Giants traded Marte to the Angels along with two other prospects in exchange for left-hander Tony Watson.
Though Marte was originally a starter, the Angels had him come out of the bullpen. The move helped Marte rapidly rise through the ranks of the organization.
Marte had only reached as high as Double-A with the Giants as a starting pitcher, but made his Major League debut as a reliever with the Angels by August 2021.
Marte made four appearances for the Angels that season, but ended the year at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Flash forward to 2025, Marte will look to return to full form with the Mets as he once had a 99-mph fastball, 98-mph sinker, and 94-mph changeup.
