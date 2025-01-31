MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Pete Alonso Pursuit
The Los Angeles Angels have reached a crossroads this offseason.
The Angels take pride in their young core, comprised of first baseman Nolan Schanuel, catcher Logan O'Hoppe, and shortstop Zach Neto. The trio are poised for greatness, but after nine consecutive losing seasons, there should be a sense of urgency to win now, or at least in the near future.
While the young trio of Halos stars bodes well for the future of the L.A. organization, the Angels could increase their chances of bouncing back by signing the most popular free agent remaining on the market, Pete Alonso.
MLB insider Jon Heyman labeled the Alonso situation in Anaheim a 'split-decision.'
“I hear there’s kind of a split decision there, what they want to do. Obviously they have a young first baseman Schanuel who they like," Heyman said on a Bleacher Report live stream. "They could move him to left field but then they have a situation where they don’t have a great outfielder."
Heyman added: It's "up to Arte Moreno.”
Other MLB insider have also alluded to the chances of the Angels making the blockbuster signing lies in the hands of Moreno.
On the Baseball Insiders Podcast, Robert Murray discussed the Halos' chances of signing Alonso.
"I would be very surprised if they ended up signing Alonso," Murray said. "Doesn't mean it's guaranteed to not happen, but I would be pretty surprised unless... Arte Moreno wakes up one morning and decides that he wants to end up doing this."
Fans have endured some of the organization's worst years and deserve the addition of a big name free agent this winter. Many of the new additions provide depth more than anything else. The arrival of Alonso would create a power-hitting trio in the Halos' lineup, along with Mike Trout and Jorge Soler.
But the front office can't pull this off without the green light from Moreno.
The frustration from the fanbase appears to have hit its peak. Signing Alonso would not only appease many fans, but boost morale within the organization.
