MLB Insider Thinks Angels Could Trade Star Outfielder This Offseason
In an active offseason for the Los Angeles Angels, baseball experts believe star outfielder Taylor Ward could be a trade candidate this offseason.
Ward, who is signed through 2025 and beyond, is one of the players general manager Perry Minasian chose to hold on to at the trade deadline. Ward is eligible for arbitration for two more years, and at the time, it was a smart move to keep Ward since he hit much better after the deadline passed.
In 2024, Ward recorded career-highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (75). The 30-year-old should garner much interest after a strong second-half of the season.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand suggests Ward could generate some trade buzz if he were to hit the market this offseason.
"Ward isn’t the type of player who will change a franchise’s fortunes, but he can make a legitimate impact on an already solid lineup," Feinsand wrote. "The Angels could capitalize on the club contractual control to import more young talent into the organization."
The Halos could possibly deal Ward to net big league pitching as Minasian explained pitching would be a focus this offseason. The Angels wouldn't be successful landing a high-profile pitcher dealing trade prospects as the team has one of the worst farm systems in the majors.
“We're definitely going to look at the free-agent market from a rotation standpoint and we’re looking at the trade market from a rotation standpoint,” Minasian told Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “That's definitely an area where we can improve. We do like some of our internal options. I believe we’re in a better spot since I’ve been here, just with the depth we have and the young talent that’s been added over the last couple years.
“We’re going to be aggressive. We're going to continue to look to make the team better. We have a lot of areas where we can improve."
The Angels could also looking into trading Ward for a free agent corner outfielder to make the lineup stronger.
Trading Ward for a starter would open an opportunity for the Angels to pursue someone such as Teoscar Hernández if the team wanted to bolster the talent in the outfield. Teams such as the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres could be interested in adding Ward to the lineup.