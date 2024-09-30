Ron Washington Says Young Angels Players 'Felt the Heat' of Big Leagues
The Los Angeles Angels had nothing to lose. They have already set a new franchise record for losses in a single season and have turned to a lineup full of youth.
Yet, the pressure still found a way to find them on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers.
The Angels led by six runs in the third inning and still led by five when the eighth began. They gave up six runs in the final two innings and ended up on the losing end of a 9-8 game.
“They’re feeling the heat,” manager Ron Washington said. “They’re feeling the pressure. You can see it. There’s really no reason to. I can say that because I’m not between the lines. But those guys between the lines, you can see it.”
Los Angeles imploded in the ninth inning. Left-hander José Quijada walked three and hit a batter, retiring only one hitter. His poor outing ruined great performances from Logan O’Hoppe and Gustavo Campero.
“I just think he tries to overthrow,” Washington said of Quijada. “He gets out there and gets excited, and he just tries to overdo it. He’s certainly got to work on trying to control his emotions and calming down and executing one pitch at a time and that’s what it’s going to take.”
O'Hoppe had a four-hit game and Campero hit his first big league home run.
The Angels backstop recorded his second four-hit game in just eight days. He was enjoying one of the best offensive seasons among big league catchers until early August when he entered a prolonged slump.
On Saturday, O'Hoppe started the second inning with a single, setting the stage for a three-run frame. He reached first again in the third inning after another infield single, just before Campero broke the game wide open with a homer that curved just inside the left field pole.
Campero, who spent seven years in the minor leagues, finally made his big league debut this season and has driven in six runs in his first 12 games.
Starting pitcher Griffin Canning also had his brilliant start spoiled.
Canning allowed two runs over five innings of work. He surrendered a homer to Brandon Lowe in the second inning. In the fourth, the Rangers loaded the bases with no outs, but Canning managed to limit the damage, giving up only one run.
The started, and his season, ended with a perfect fifth.
Canning reached career highs in games (32) and innings (171.2), but he posted a 5.19 ERA.