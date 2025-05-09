Struggling Angels Outfielder Knows the Solution to Get Back on Track
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell believes being more aggressive at the plate is the key to turning around his disappointing start to the 2025 season.
“I’m taking a lot of pitches I think I should be hitting early in the count,” Adell said to The Orange County Register. “I’m letting a lot of pitches go by, which is something that I haven’t done in the past. I’ve been aggressive in the zone early.”
Angels manager Ron Washington held the same opinion.
“I think what the (coaches are) trying to do is get him to quit taking so many balls down the middle of the plate,” Washington said. “When you do that, you’re guessing. So trying to get him to see the ball and just let it fly. When he sees the ball and lets it fly, he’s more consistent. Sometimes he gets up there and he wants to work the plate, and they’re just throwing bastard pitches.”
The center fielder has struggled to adjust at the plate during the early days of the season, slashing .184/.223/.347 and carrying an OPS+ well below league average at 59. His WAR of -0.8 is the second lowest among Angels position players, only above Luis Rengifo.
Adell seems to have turned a corner as far as power is concerned in May, hitting two of his three home runs in the first five games of the month. He is still struggling for contact, however, as those two tanks are his only hits through 14 at bats.
The Halos are in need of a spark, as they sit last in the AL west, seven games back from the division leading Seattle Mariners. Things are moving in the right direction for the club, however, as they clinched their first series win since April 20 against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
They host the struggling Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series from Friday to Sunday.
