Watch Mike Trout And His Adorable Son Make an Amazing Discovery
Collecting baseball cards has been around since the 1800s, what initially began as a form of advertising turned into a multi-million dollar industry that is still alive today. Opening packs of baseball cards, and searching for a favorite player or a rare card, has become a common and beloved hobby among the baseball community.
The odds of finding a card featuring a future Baseball Hall of Famer, especially their signed rookie card, are extremely low. Finding your own signed rookie card is nearly impossible, but for one lucky MLB legend, it happened.
While Angels’ veteran Mike Trout was opening packs of baseball cards with his son, the 2012 American League Rookie of the Year found his own signed rookie baseball card. Not only did he find the card, but based on the viral video he shared online, it only took Trout opening one pack of cards to find the jackpot.
“We need a big Trout card,” Trout said to his three-year-old son, Beckham, before opening the first pack of cards. To which Beckahm responded, “I believe it, daddy.”
Trout ripped open the pack of cards and shuffled through a few before widening his eyes at the sight of the rookie card.
"No way, dude, no way!" Trout exclaimed. "Let's go! We just pulled it. We just pulled a monster! Let's go, baby!"
Beckham beamed with joy after watching his father’s excitement about the baseball card. He even suggested preserving the rare collectible in a protective sleeve, likely a habit he learned from his father.
The card Trout and his son found was the 2009 Bowman Draft Chrome First Auto, his first official autographed card. On Ebay.com, the card is being sold for prices reaching up to $8,000. The Refractor version of this card goes for nearly $100,000 while a used SuperFractor version of the card is being sold on Ebay.com for $750,000.
For many baseball collectors, finding this rare gem would immediately spark dollar signs in their eyes. But, for the Trout duo, finding this card will stick as a core memory and serve as a reminder of the pastime they enjoy together.
It’s touching to see Trout passing down a hobby likely from his own childhood to his son, especially because as one of the highest-paid MLB players, he has the funds to just buy any baseball card straight from resellers.
Perhaps it was the sheer cuteness of Beckham’s faith or the heartwarming father-son bonding moment that contributed to Trout’s good fortune.