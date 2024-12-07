What Have Busy Angels Done So Far Ahead of Potenitally Active Winter Meetings?
The Los Angeles Angels have been busy ahead of the winter meetings. From the lineup to the rotation, Angels general manager Perry Minasian has made good on his promise to spark immediate change as the 2025 season approaches.
After finishing another losing season with a 63-99 record, it was clear the team had to undergo a complete makeover.
The latest signing was the team's biggest thus far of the winter. The Angels signed veteran left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on a three-year, $63 million contract.
Kikuchi is the second addition to the Halos rotation. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels. Beyond the pitching staff, the Angels also signed catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal.
Additionally, infielder Kevin Newman signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with an option for 2026. The Angels also traded for power hitter Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utility man Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
While the Angels have already addressed several holes in the roster, Minasian indicated that the organization isn't quite finished with strengthening the team.
“What we've done so far, we've been pretty aggressive and we're going to continue to be aggressive,” Minasian said, iva MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “I wouldn't say anything is off limits. With the year we had, there's definitely areas to get better. Really, every area, whether it's rotation, lineup, bullpen, bench depth. We'll look to tackle and attack all those areas and continue to improve this club.
“I wouldn't nail it down to one need, and I’m not trying to be coy because there are plenty of areas to improve. But we'd love to lengthen out the lineup. That's something we've talked about. Try to add another bat, trying to add more depth on the bench. And trying to add more depth in the bullpen. It starts on the mound. You’re only as good as your rotation, to a certain extent. We’ve been aggressive in attacking that, adding two starters in November, but we'll look to address those other areas, too.”
Minasian wasn't clear what's next for the Angels this offseason, but it's evident the club is hoping to revamp the roster this winter. The Angels haven't reached the postseason since 2014, but if Minasian can make the right moves, the team could very well be a contender next season.