Griffin Canning Opens Up About Mistake Pitch That Cost Angels Game vs Cleveland
Griffin Canning pitched well enough for the Los Angeles Angels to steal a win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday afternoon but one pitch doomed him.
At the end of a 10-pitch duel with five-time All-Star José Ramirez in the sixth inning, Canning watched him launch a full-count fastball over the wall in right field and he walked off the field down 2-1.
“He was fouling off sliders, fouling off changeups,” Canning told reporters after the game. “I just felt I needed to show him something different… He’s a great hitter. He battled and fought off a lot of good pitches. Tip your hat on that one.”
The loss was disappointing because it was Canning's best start of the season. It was the first time he finished six innings, and the second time he allowed two runs or fewer. He walked one and struck out five.
“He was on the attack,” manager Ron Washington said. “The first two or three innings, he was getting first-pitch strikes. His breaking ball was working well. He was spotting it well. Ramirez battled in that at-bat and he threw a pitch up and away and he got to it. But other than that, he was in command of that game, the whole game. He was in command until Ramirez got him.”
The loss dropped the Angels to 12-22. They have only won one series this season, against the Miami Marlins on April 1-3.