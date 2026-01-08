Angels Part Ways With FanDuel Sports Operator. What Next?

The Angels have left Main Street Sports Group, the parent company of FanDuel Sports networks. This is the latest step in a drawn out saga that has left multiple teams across MLB, the NBA, and the NHL unsure of their local television revenue.

The Angels are not alone in leaving Main Street. Eight other MLB franchises have also elected broadcast free agency.

Sources: All nine MLB teams have terminated their agreements with Main Street Sports, largely as a way of keeping their options open during an unstable time.



The company remains in dialogue with all of them, but for now, they're all free agents. ...https://t.co/Oi4RLvNjcz — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) January 8, 2026

The Angels broadcast rights were previously held by an entity named Diamond Sports Group. That group went through a prolonged bankruptcy hearing that resulted in a major restructure of debt and a cash infusion that allowed the group to continue operating. Part of their restructure involved reducing the fee they paid to teams.

In November of 2024, the Angels announced a multi year agreement with Diamond Sports and launched a direct to consumer streaming option. No financial terms were disclosed but industry experts speculated the fee paid to the Angels was reduced.

Will I be able to watch Angels games on local TV?

A major reason teams are breaking from Main Street Sports Group now is to give them time to find other options. The regular season is still over two months away so several options can be explored.



One option is returning to Main Street Sports Group if they are able to find a buyer and/or secure liquidity. However, Main Street is currently delinquent on a payment due to the St. Louis Cardinals so there is no guarantee either of those will happen.





Main Street Sports Group, owner of FanDuel Sports Network, missed its January payments to multiple undisclosed NBA teams, per @SBJ



The company previously missed a December payment to the St. Louis Cardinals, with the future of FanDuel Sports Network tied to a potential sale to… pic.twitter.com/0ETwHFFI1h — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 6, 2026

A second option might be for MLB to take over local broadcasts. MLB has controlled and distributed the broadcasts of Padres games for over a full season now. Padres fans have a direct streaming service with a monthly or yearly fee and receive some games on local stations such as CBS 8 and CW. No financial terms have been released for their revenue.

Another options would be for the Angels to create their own regional sports network, produce their own games, and work with cable and satellite providers to distribute the content either as part of a package or as an add on network.

How will this impact the on field product?

A loss of a major source of revenue is bound to have an impact on payroll. Considering the slow pace of free agency around Major League Baseball this off season, the impact is not only being felt by the Angels. The team will still receive their equal share of the national broadcast contracts with Fox, TBS, ESPN, and others. The team already owns KLAA 830 which broadcasts their games on radio.

As for where Angels fans will be able to watch games and how much money the Angels have to spend to upgrade the team there are currently no answers. Angels on SI will cover this story as it develops, so check back in for updates.