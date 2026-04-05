Jo Adell’s Iconic Home Run Robbery Moment Sets Up Early Photo of the Year Candidate

Angels outfielder Jo Adell robbed not one, not two, but three home runs on Saturday night against the Mariners. Talk about a career night.

In the first inning, reigning MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh attempted to put Seattle up 1–0, but Adell made sure that didn’t happen as he caught the catcher’s fly ball in the outfield. Then, in the eighth inning, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor looked to finally put the Mariners on the board—but Adell was there to stop that once again.

But the last robbery stood out amongst the rest. In the top of the ninth, Los Angeles led 1–0. Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford attempted to tie the game by hitting what seemed to be an obvious home run. That’s until he remembered who was in the outfield that night and on a tear. Unsurprisingly, Adell robbed Crawford of his home run, but this one was in dramatic fashion. He leaned over the back wall to grab the ball, and flipped into the stands in the process. The fans in the outfield at Angel Stadium erupted into cheers as Adell was easily their Saturday night hero.

What made the moment even more iconic, though, is how Adell stood up in the crowd to hold his glove with the ball in it above his head in a proud manner. Adell had a monster smile on his face, and the fans around him patted him and hyped him up.

JO ADELL IS OUT OF HIS DAMN MIND pic.twitter.com/9Oct6MoYlm — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

This is arguably one of the best moments of the young 2026 MLB season, so it’s understandable that a photo captured of this moment would be considered an early candidate for photo of the year. Getty’s Ryan Sirius Sun happened to get a pretty legendary snapshot of Adell raising his glove up. The photo may give you goosebumps.

Jo Adell robbed J.P. Crawford of a home run. | Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images

How awesome.

Adell was understandably thrilled after his career night. He now has 10 home run robberies across his career, tied with Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker for the most in MLB right now. It's wild to think three of those 10 came in a single night. It’s believed to be the first time in modern MLB history that a player has robbed three homers in one game.

“After the first one, I was pretty fired up,” Adell said, via ESPN. “When I got to the second one, which looked identical to the first, I thought, ‘Wow, my routes are on point tonight.’ The third one was just grit. Top of the ninth, you have to get it done. It was crazy.

“You just get there, then it's decision-making. The ball was hit high enough to where I could get there. I watched it [into my glove], fell over and ended up in somebody's lap. I don't know who it was, but it was a softer landing than I expected. The fans were as fired up as me.”

Angels opponents will make sure not to hit toward right field if they want a chance of hitting a home run this season.

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