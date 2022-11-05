Angels: Mickey Moniak on Potentially Getting World Series Ring From Phillies

Angels OF Mickey Moniak has a rooting interest in this year's World Series. Not only is his former team vying for their first World Series since 2008, but, if the Phillies win, Moniak would get a ring.

Moniak is a former No. 1 overall pick by the Phillies in the 2016 MLB Draft, but never reached his full potential in Philadelphia. He appeared in just 47 games for the organization over the last three seasons, before they shipped him to Los Angeles as part of a trade deadline deal for RHP Noah Syndergaard.

The hope for Moniak was that a change of scenery could help him live up to the No. 1 overall pick label he received. We'll see if he's able to put it all together in 2023. But for now, his main focus is on the World Series, and he spoke to The Athletic's Sam Blum on how it's been watching his former club in the Fall Classic.

"It’s been super cool watching them succeed, watching this run they’re on," Moniak said. "I've been rooting for them the whole way."

Rooting for his former teammates has been the main impetus of his interest, but he also knows he would get a ring if they go on to win. He feels somewhat conflicted about that possibility.

"It’s obviously different than winning one yourself," Moniak said. "That’s still the No. 1 goal. And I think that’d definitely be more special for me as a baseball player."

However, he does know there would be some good in getting a ring from the team that drafted him with the first overall pick six years ago.

"Getting a ring if the Phillies do end up winning, it’s kind of a token of where I’ve been in life," Moniak said. "A memory of all the time that I’ve spent over in Philly and the relationships I’ve built. I think it’d be really cool to get one."

The Phillies currently trail 3-2 in the series, and they'll have to win both games in Houston if they want to bring home the trophy. But Moniak will definitely be watching, and is only using this as motivation to help the Angels get there, too.

"It makes me a little hungry to get to that point in the future, with the Angels." Moniak said. "The fire burns a little bit to want to get there."

Moniak should get a real opportunity to be the Angel's starting outfielder come Opening Day next season. It's up to the Phillies, however, whether or not he'll be able to show up to Spring Training with a ring on his finger.