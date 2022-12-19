Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs With San Diego Padres

He's been linked to the Angels all offseason long.
Another starting pitcher is off the market, as RHP Seth Lugo has signed with the San Diego Padres. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on the agreement.

Lugo has been heavily linked to the Angels for the last few weeks, as they search for another starting pitcher to fill their sixth and final spot. Lugo has both starter and reliever capabilities, which could have fit in perfectly with Shohei Ohtani's increased workload next season. However, the Padres are reportedly giving him an opportunity to start full-time, which is what he was seeking — and with how much money starting pitchers have received this offseason, you can't really blame him.

As for the Angels, they'll have to shift their focus elsewhere. They're still showing interest in a few starter and reliever options, as they look for one more starting pitcher ahead of next season.

While Lugo was a great versatile option, he was by no means the best remaining starter on the market. The Angels still have plenty of places to look to fill their final spot.

