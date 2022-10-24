Skip to main content

Angels News: LA Outfielder Has A Personal Interest in the Phillies in the World Series

He's hoping to get himself some jewelry.
The Angels and Phillies made a few big moves during August's trade deadline. One sent OF Brandon Marsh to the Phillies in exchange for top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe. And the other sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to the Phils for top prospect outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez

Of the three players the Angels acquired, just one of them spent time with the Phillies in the Majors — and with Philadelphia in the World Series, he now has the opportunity to collect a piece of jewelry.

Mickey Moniak went 6-46 (.130) in 18 games with the Phillies, before he was the main piece in the trade deadline deal for Syndergaard. However, with those games under his belt, he's now in line to get a World Series ring should the Phillies win it all.

Moniak was the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, and has a ton of potential to be a key piece of the Angels' outfield for the foreseeable future.

The Phillies felt like they needed to go all-in at the deadline, and up until this point, it's worked out just fine. But the Angels should be happy to have Moniak, who's still just 24 years old. And Moniak should be happy to have at least spent some time with the Phillies, as he has an opportunity to get himself a World Series ring. Hopefully next year, he's competing for one with the Angels.

