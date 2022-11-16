Skip to main content

Angels News: Phil Nevin Thinks Shohei Ohtani is an MVP Every Year

It's always nice to get such high praise from your manager.
What Shohei Ohtani does on the field speaks for itself — he's truly one of the greatest players in the game. His ability to dominate on the mound and at the plate makes him so unique and dynamic, and his manager Phil Nevin was full of compliments for his two-way superstar.

"A pure joy to manage," Nevin told the guys on the MLB Network during their show revealing the award finalists. "Just amazing what he does on a daily basis behind the scenes just prepare himself to be the hitter he is, to be the pitcher he is, the work he puts in, the teammate he is. There’s so much more to this guy than what we actually see on the field in what he brings to our club. That, for me, makes him this MVP guy every year."

The value Ohtani brings to the Angels on an every day basis is unmatched. Not only can Ohtani play arguably the most important position in baseball at a high level, but opposing pitchers also have to figure out how to stop him at the plate. There were times this season where he single-handedly won the Angels baseball games, and almost no other player in baseball can say that.

The Angels have already announced they will not be trading Ohtani this offseason, and the hope is that they can keep him around for a very long time. He will be a free agent at the end of next season.

