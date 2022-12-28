All their top options have now signed with other teams.

On Tuesday, the Angels saw two of their pitching targets go off the board in LHP Rich Hill and RHP Nathan Eovaldi. Then, on Wednesday, they lost yet another.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that RHP Corey Kluber signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox. Jon Heyman of the New York post reported that the deal was for one year and $10 million, with an $11 million option and incentives.

Kluber was linked to the Angels as a potential option to fill their sixth starter role. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is far from his old self, but he still threw an impressive 164 innings last year, and could have been a nice boost to the Angels' rotation.

Instead, he joins a team who will also be in the hunt for the American League Wild Card spot in the Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi and Kluber felt like the two best options on the board in terms of starting pitchers. So now, they'll have to look elsewhere for a starter, either via free agency or potentially even through the trade market.

Heyman said the Angels are as active as anyone looking for a starting pitcher, so we'll see who their backup plans turn out to be. Hopefully, they still have one more move up their sleeve.