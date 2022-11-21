It's a welcome sign for fans when a general manager comes out and says he's not done making moves despite a strong start to the offseason. The Angels have been disappointing for the better part of the last decade, but this offseason, they seem to be making all the right moves.

The addition of All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson was a huge improvement in the starting rotation, while the acquisition of infielder Gio Urshela solidified the depth that Minasian spoke about wanting to fill.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic speculated about the Angels' next moves after the Anderson signing. He seemed to be spot on.

After signing Anderson to a three-year deal on Tuesday, the Angels are expected to now aggressively work to land a shortstop and a corner outfielder.

With the addition of Urshela, that's exactly what the Angels have done. There was talk about Urshela potentially playing shortstop, but he could also play first base, which would move Jared Walsh to left field, filling out that corner outfield spot.

Prior to the Urshela move, Minasian detailed his potential future moves.

"There’s a lot of holes to fill in," Minasian said. "I think we all know that. There’s holes in the infield, holes in the outfield. Bullpen could be an area. Adding to the rotation. Adding to the bench. There’s a lot of options and holes to fill. So, it’s just a matter of what presents itself, what makes sense, how we line up with different things."

The Urshela trade was the first move that presented itself, but it'll be far from the last. Minasian seems to have the Angels on the right track to contending in 2023, and he has a lot more offseason to go.