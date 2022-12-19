Skip to main content

Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team

He appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Angel infielder David MacKinnon has signed a deal with the Seibu Lions in Japan, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Mackinnon appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season, going seven for 37 (.189) with six RBIs, five walks and 12 strikeouts. MacKinnon was designated for assignment by the Angels in August, before signing with the Athletics off waivers. He only appeared in six games with Oakland.

MacKinnon was a former 32nd-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels. He finally made it to the MLB in June of 2022, but couldn't stick around very long. Still just 28-years-old, he'll look to revitalize his career in Japan, with a potential MLB return in his future.

Best of luck to David in Japan!

MORE ANGELS NEWS:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to Another Trade for the Angels

Angels Bring Back Reliever on Minor League Deal

Angels Looking to Add Another Starting Pitcher

What Will Shohei Ohtani's Contract Look Like Next Offseason?

What's Next for Angels After Missing Out on Top Four Shortstops

USATSI_18150477_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs With San Diego Padres

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19243727_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Tyler Anderson Won’t be Affected by No Shift Rule, Says GM Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18417410_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Another Reliever on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout was the Key to Getting Players to Commit to Team USA in WBC

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223616_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Insider Suggests Hypothetical Path to Mike Trout Trade

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18691558_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Reportedly Tried to Sign Top Starting Pitcher on the Market

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19231379_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: What's Next for LA After Missing Out on Top Four Shortstops

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19167414_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: What Will Shohei Ohtani's Contract Look Like Next Offseason?

By Noah Camras