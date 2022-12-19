Former Angel infielder David MacKinnon has signed a deal with the Seibu Lions in Japan, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Mackinnon appeared in 16 games with the Angels last season, going seven for 37 (.189) with six RBIs, five walks and 12 strikeouts. MacKinnon was designated for assignment by the Angels in August, before signing with the Athletics off waivers. He only appeared in six games with Oakland.

MacKinnon was a former 32nd-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels. He finally made it to the MLB in June of 2022, but couldn't stick around very long. Still just 28-years-old, he'll look to revitalize his career in Japan, with a potential MLB return in his future.

Best of luck to David in Japan!

