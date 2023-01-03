Former Angel reliever Steve Cishek officially announced his retirement from the game of baseball over the weekend. He took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Here was the full caption on his post:

"I believe the time has come to move on from the game I grew up loving. Although it will be difficult to be at peace with not competing everyday, it’s exciting to be with my family and see what this next season of life will look like. First and foremost I am grateful to the Lord Jesus for the free gift of salvation for those who believe, and for this season of life that was so special. I never took putting on a uniform for granted and I strived to give him all the glory, even though I failed to do that at times. I am beyond grateful to my wife Marissa for enduring my ups and downs throughout these wonderful years. You are my rock, and the amount of work you put in keeping our family together will leave an eternal impact on me and your girls. We love you so much. You rejoiced with me when I rejoiced, and were with me when I weeped. The perfect wife! I am grateful to my Mom and Dad, parents who always taught me to work hard and they demonstrated that so well. I’m grateful for FHS and Carson-Newman. I’m grateful for each of my teammates. There is nothing like putting on a uniform and getting after it everyday with the best players in the world, and helping each other grow and put a win together day in and day out. But a lifetime of friendships made will leave the biggest impact on me. I’m grateful to my agent Andrew Lowenthal, the team at Wasserman, Rawlings, New Balance and Cressey Sports Performance! Thank you for all your hard work and for always making sure me and my family are set. I’m grateful for the Marlins, Cardinals, Mariners, Rays, Cubs, White Sox, Astros, Angels, and Nationals organizations for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love so much. I strived to represent you all well. I’m grateful for the fans of baseball. Through the ups and downs of the last few years, you keep showing up and supporting the greatest game in the world. I’m grateful for your support, and criticism that has made me grow as a player and a man. Lastly, I’m grateful to MLB and the MLBPA. It truly was an honor to represent not just the teams but the league and representation that makes it all happen. God bless you all and thank you for your support! - Shrek"

Cishek played for eight teams over the course of his 13-year MLB career. He played in 2021 for the Angels, appearing in 74 games in relief. He had a 3.42 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 68.1 innings, and then went to the Nationals in 2022.

Cishek finished his career with a 2.98 ERA 710.2 innings. He was never an All-Star, but had a very solid and long career as a reliever. Best of luck in retirement, Steve!