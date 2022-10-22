MLB News: Angels Division Rival Makes Splashy Head Coaching Hire

The Texas Rangers made a massive hire at head coach, setting themselves up for relevance in the crowded AL West.

The team hired Bruce Bochy, who managed the Giants during their dominant stretch of three World Series in five seasons in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Bochy retired at the end of the 2019 season, but that clearly didn't last long. Three years later, Bochy is back in the Majors, leading a team that has the talent to complete in a division that has been dominated by the Houston Astros in recent years.

The Rangers spent big last offseason, and now have the guy they think can make everything work. So what does that mean for the Angels?

This should serve as a wake-up call for a team that went 73-89 last season, and had a disappointing season of their own. The Angels are placing their trust in Phil Nevin for a full season, as they think he's the right guy to get the best out of their talented roster.

But with the Astros looking as dominant as ever, and the Mariners making a postseason run in 2022, the AL West will not be easy. The Angels have to make some splashy moves this offseason if they want to set themselves up for relevance in 2023, which could be the team's most important season in a while with the impending free agency of Shohei Ohtani.

The Rangers have started the offseason off with a bang. Let's see how the Angels counter.