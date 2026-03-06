Angels Launch New Network. Here's How to Watch Angels Games.

The biggest question on fans minds the last month or so has been how they will be able to watch Angels games on TV. News broke this morning via Jeff Fletcher at the OC Register that the Angels now have a plan. Here's what it is and how you can watch the games.

The Angels purchased part of Main Street Sports.

Main Street Sports is the group that was previously airing Angels games along with those of several other MLB, NBA, and NHL teams. In fact, they still are airing games of other franchises. Through the purchase of a part of Main Street, the Angels will create their own network.

The significance here is that the Angels will control production and distribution of the games rather than hand that over the MLB as the Padres, Rangers, and others have done. This allows the Angels to make their own deals with cable and satellite providers rather than go through MLB.

If you have FanDuel Sports in your cable or satellite package, you will get Angels games at no extra charge.

The Angels network will air all of the Angels games and will be available to anybody who had FanDuel Sports as part of their TV package.

No news if this means local carrier are dropping FanDuel, but Angels fans will have access to games.

The Angels have completed a deal to start their own TV network, though a purchase of a portion of Main Street.



Anyone in SoCal who could watch FanDuel will be able to watch this, with no additional sub.



Others can stream via MLB. (If you are out of market, that’s unchanged.) — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 6, 2026

The Angels.TV stream is also a possibility.

For those who signed up for Angels.TV through MLB.TV, the local games will still be streamed. With the Angels controlling the network they will work with MLB and provide the local games as an add on. I was able to bundle MLB.TV with Angels.TV for a total of $199.99 last month. The option to simply pay $99.99 for the Angels games or $20 per month has not changed.

For Angels fans out of market, the MLB.TV game will still feature all local broadcasts with the normal blackout rules.

If you like Gubi and company, there's more good news.

The Angels will keep the broadcast talent group together. So Gubi Tuesdays and Wayne Randazzo will continue to fill your summer evenings. Fans can also expect to hear Patrick O'neal when Randazzo leaves to cover nationa broadcasts.

Overall, the look and sound of the broadcasts should be little changed from what fans have come to expect the last several years.

Also, the on-air talent will be the same (Gubie and the gang)



It will start in the regular season. Still no spring training.



Full story answering your other questions to come later today. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 6, 2026

The network will start with the regular season.

Unfortunately, Angels fans will not get to see Spring Training games. Even those who ponied up for Angels.TV while the team was advertising it would carry the Cactus League.

But most fans want to see the regular season games without having to fork over any additional dollars, making today's news really good news for Angels fans.