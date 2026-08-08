Angels Look to Clinch Series Against the Marlins: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

Following last night’s 4-3 win, the Angels will look to get a series victory today at loanDepot Park. Mike Trout homered on his birthday, and Schanuel hit the go-ahead shot in the 7th. The young rookie, Walbert Ureña, has a tough matchup against former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara in what projects to be a pitcher’s duel.

Angels vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-163)

Marlins -1.5 (+135)

Moneyline:

Angels (+135)

Marlins (-163)

Total:

8: Over (-114)/ Under (-105)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Sandy Alcantara?

Alcantara comes into today’s contest with one of the hottest arms in baseball. Alcantara holds a 12-6 record, 3.68 ERA, and 120 Ks on the year while leading the MLB in innings pitched with 156.2. Alcantara has been on fire recently, pitching 6+ innings in his last 6 starts. The Halos will have to make Alcantara work and avoid chasing his changeup.

There is some encouraging matchup history. Trout has a career .302 average against Miami and has 8 RBIs in 15 career games. Josh Lowe is hitting .311 in 13 career games against the Marlins. Neto has struggled in this spot, as he is 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Alcantara. The Angels will rely on Trout, Neto, and Schanuel today with the recent losses of Adell and O’Hoppe.

Mike Trout hits his 6th career birthday homer! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/VZcvdf5jcK — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2026

Can Walbert Ureña Slow Down the Marlins?

Walbert Ureña is quietly developing into a rookie of the year candidate and the brightest spot of the Angels’ season. Ureña holds a 7-7 record with a 2.54 ERA and 95 Ks, and he’s only been getting hotter. Over his last 2 starts, Ureña posted a 0.75 ERA over 12 innings and struck out 12 while only allowing 5 total hits. If he attacks the strike zone and limits walks, Ureña can keep this game competitive.

Walbert Ureña, Nasty Back-to-Back Changeups.



7th K pic.twitter.com/qpPnNJak61 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 2, 2026

This will be the first matchup against Miami for Ureña; therefore, there isn’t matchup stats or matchup history. The biggest offensive threat is the Marlins’ infield duo of Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards. Both bats hold elite contact as they are hitting .315 and .285, respectively. Stowers is definitely another name to watch as he went 4-for-4 with a walk and 2 RBIs in yesterday’s game.

Predictions, Props, and Bets I Like:

My favorite pick for today’s contest is the under 8 total runs at -105. This game projects to be a pitching duel and should see both primetime pitchers battle in a close, low-scoring game. The only way this line should be a sweat is if either pitcher gets knocked out early and the bullpen has to come out early.

As far as player props go, I would bet the over on Stowers’ hits or the over on Trout’s hits/runs/RBIs. Stowers looks to be dominant this series and will be one of the only bats to make some noise today. Trout has a great history against the Marlins and can continue this form.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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