Angels Open Weekend Series Against the Brewers: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels begin another home series tonight as they hope to end their losing skid against the Brewers. The Angels come into this contest 24 games under .500, while Milwaukee is 16 games over .500, but they’re coming off a series loss to the Giants. Tonight, Brewers rookie left-hander Shane Drohan will take on Ryan Johnson in a matchup that, on paper, favors Milwaukee.

Angels vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Brewers -1.5 (+100)

Angels +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Brewers (-171)

Angels (+141)

Total:

9: Over (-105)/Under (-115)

Can the Angels Get to Shane Drohan?

Drohan has put together a solid season so far in his rookie campaign. He enters tonight with a 5-4 record, 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 82 Ks over 82 innings. He is coming off a bad start, where he allowed 5 earned runs to the Rockies. Since Drohan is a rookie, there are no meaningful stats between Drohan and the Angels lineup, and the Angels as a whole.

Mike Trout homers on the 15-year anniversary of his MLB debut! pic.twitter.com/6RbrKrV3xv — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2026

Luckily, the Angels have done well against left-handed pitching this year. The Angels have slashed .241/.320/.402 with 36 homers. The 2 biggest names to watch are Mike Trout and Zach Neto, who is amidst heavy trade rumors. Trout is hitting .291 against lefties and owns a .400 average against the Brewers with 4 homers. Neto is also mashing lefties with a .265/.368/.490 slashline. Both bats will have to make noise early to win this contest.

Can Ryan Johnson Slow Down Milwaukee?

Johnson enters tonight with more disappointing numbers, a 2-5 record, 7.34 ERA, and 1.54 WHIP across 41.2 innings. He is coming off his worst start of the season, where he allowed 8 earned runs to the Giants in 3.1 innings. Johnson had been heating up before this game, as he had allowed only 7 earned runs over the previous 19 innings; however, his inability to pitch deep into games is a concern.

RJ on display 🤩



Ryan Johnson set career highs with eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings! pic.twitter.com/lhgQNwUsP7 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2026

Brice Turang is a big name to watch as he can impact every part of the game for the Brewers. He’s slashing .265/.360/.460 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs, and 15 steals while playing elite defense. He’s also hitting .273 in his last 7 games against the Angels. Yelich is also an Angels killer as he holds a .333/.405/.530 slashline against the Halos, along with 2 homers and 10 RBIs. Overall, Milwaukee has a deep lineup that can do damage 1-9.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite bet for tonight is Brewers -1.5 at +100. The Brewers have the clear pitching matchup tonight and have a deeper lineup. I expect them to get a lead early and cruise to a win. Another bet I like is the total runs over 9 at -105. Both pitchers are coming off of terrible performances and have proven they can blow up early.

As far as player props go, I would bet Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -104. Trout has been mashing lefties this year and has looked amazing since coming back from the IL. I expect him to be one of the few contributors tonight.

Bets I like:

Brewers -1.5 (+100)

Total runs over 9 (-105)

Mike Trout 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-104)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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