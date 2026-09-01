Angels Look to Take Series Against the Yankees: How to Watch, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels finally won last night, crushing the Yankees in a 10-1 ballgame and snapping a 7-game losing streak. Vaughn Grissom had the best offensive performance, going 3-for-5 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs, while Walbert Ureña held the explosive Yankees offense to just 1 run over 7 innings. Tonight, the pressure is on as Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound against Gerrit Cole as the Angels aim to win the series.

How to Watch Angels vs. Yankees

The Yankees and Angels continue their series tonight, September 1, at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while Yankees viewers can watch on YES Network.

Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Yankees -1.5 (-110)

Angels +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Yankees: (-192)

Angels: (+157)

Total:

7.5: Over (-110)/Under (-110)

Can the Angels Keep the Offense Going Against Gerrit Cole?

While the Angels did put up 10 runs last night, Cole is a much tougher matchup. So far, Cole holds a 7-7 record this year with a 3.19 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 105 Ks over 98.2 innings. Furthermore, he holds a 8-2 record and 2.48 ERA against the Angels in his career. There are some Angels who have found success against Cole. Mike Trout is 6-for-21 with a homer in his career, but Josh Lowe is a mere 1-for-12. Trout also holds a career .320 average against the Yankees, making him the biggest bat to watch tonight.

4️⃣ RBI tonight for Vaughn Grissom 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qRljgkVMfN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 1, 2026

Can Grayson Rodriguez Continue to Turn His Season Around?

Grayson Rodriguez's stats this year aren’t pretty; he holds a 4-5 record, 6.03 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, and 65 Ks over 71.2 innings while making multiple appearances on the injured list. Rodriguez has been better recently as he holds a 2.93 ERA over his last 5 starts. He also holds a 3.18 career ERA against the Yankees and has struck out 14 in 17 innings. There is limited matchup history for the Yankees, but Wells has gone 2-for-6 with a homer and 3 RBIs, so he will be a bat to watch tonight.

Grayson Rodriguez had a 7.98 ERA through his first 10 starts this season.



Then he pitched well against the Orioles at Camden Yards earlier this month.



Since that day, Rodriguez has a 2.96 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 27.1 innings. pic.twitter.com/doPUHwLQcR — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) August 27, 2026

For a more in-depth look at the pitching matchup, check out this article.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite line tonight is the under 7.5 total runs line at -110. Tonight projects to be a pitcher’s duel as Rodriguez continues to improve and Gerrit Cole remains a great arm. I also like Gerrit Cole 7+ strikeouts at -115. Cole has covered this line in 5 of his last 8 starts, and this Angels lineup has been prone to strikeouts this year.

Bets I like:

Total Runs Under 7.5 (-110)

Gerrit Cole Over 7+ Strikeouts (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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