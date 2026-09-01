MLB Matchup: Can Grayson Rodriguez Outduel Gerrit Cole?

A quick look at the starting pitching match up in tonight's game might make the average fan think it is no contest. Yankees star Gerrit Cole brings his 105 K's and stellar 3.19 ERA to the field while the Angels counter with Grayson Rodriguez; he of the 6.03 ERA. And while the Yankees are legitimate betting favorites in the contest, the real match up is much closer than the starter's overall statistics might suggest.

Travis d'Arnaud and Adam Frazier: The Angels' Secret Weapons Against Gerrit Cole





May 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis D'Arnaud (25) is greeted in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret Mike Trout has great career numbers against the Yankees. The future Hall of Famer has great numbers against nearly every franchise. That's why he is a future Hall of Famer. Part of the reason Trout has great numbers against the Yankees is his success against Gerrit Cole. In 21 at bats against the Yankee ace Trout has a .286 batting average, .804 OPS and has taken him deep once.

As nice as Trout's numbers are, they pale in comparison to catcher Travis d'Arnaud's. In 9 at bats the Angels catcher is hitting .555 with a home run and a double against Cole. Expect Travis to get the start behind the dish tonight.

And if manager Kurt Suzuki looks a match up data he will see another surprising name with success against Cole, Adam Frazier. In 14 at bats against the Newport Beach native, Frazier is hitting .375 with only one strikeout.

Given the fact Cole is getting hit harder by righties than lefties this season, the Angels right handed heavy lineup could rally around this trio and put some runs on the board. For the year Cole's xOBA vs. lefties is .285 but it jumps to .345 against same handed hitters.

The Grayson Rodriguez Factor: Why the Angels Starter Is Pitching Better Lately

Aug 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the season statistics are ugly but Grayson Rodriguez is pitching very well right now. Over his last five starts in August he was dominant. Over that time frame, Rodriguez pitched 27.2 innings of 2.93 ERA baseball. And he was better in his last two starts, allowing only one run over 12.2 innings in his starts against the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians. With his fastball back in the 96 mile per hour range, Grayson struck out 29 batters but only walked 9.

There are not a ton of Yankees who have enough of a sample size against Rodriguez. Trent Grisham s is 0 for 5 against him while catcher Austin Wells is 2 for 6 with a home run.

As he's worked he way back from injury, Rodriguez stuff came back before his command did. Now, with better health and a full slate of pitch data to utilize he is pitching up to potential. If he keeps it going, he gives Angels fans a reason to watch the game.