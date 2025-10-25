Angels Clearing House, Hiring Almost Entirely New Coaching Staff: Report
The Kurt Suzuki era will begin with almost an entirely new coaching staff, according to a recent report from The Athletic.
The news of the restructuring of the Angels coaching staff comes just days after the Angels' official announcement that Kurt Suzuki would replace Ron Washington as the leader of the clubhouse. Multiple team sources told The Athletic that Angels general manager Perry Minasian has been making calls to members of the Angels coaching staff informing them that their contracts — which expire at the end of October — will not be picked up for next season.
More news: Angels Have Made Decision on New Manager
The Athletic's Sam Blum confirmed that hitting coach Johnny Washington and pitching coach Barry Enright will not return, among other players. Blum also reported that it was unclear if any coach would return next season, although that it was possible that some of the staff might come back in player development roles.
Blum noted that Suzuki's one-year contract could make constructing a coaching staff a difficult task, as coaching will likely be wary of signing onto roles that offer little in terms of job security.
More news: Angels Tabbed as Best Fit for All-Star Infielder in Free Agency
“I think the last six years of my career were on one-year deals,” Suzuki said at his introductory press conference. “And I just kept going. Listen, I want to be here. I want to do this job. And I feel like, throughout my career, I’ve had to prove myself every single year. It doesn’t scare me. It only fuels me to be better.”
Both Suzuki and Minasian are on one-year deals, meaning that the next 162 games carry an extra bit of weight for two men hoping to still be with the organization this time next season.
According to team sources, however, Suzuki wasn't Angels owner Arte Moreno's first choice. Instead, the Angels made a concerted effort to sign former star player Albert Pujols the job, but talks fell apart after the two sides couldn't agree on salary and the length of contract, according to The Athletic.
The impending possibility of a lockout after next season likely factored into Moreno's desire to find a manager willing to sign a one-year deal, as he might not want to pay a manager during the lockout if he doesn't have to.
Regardless of reasoning, Minasian and Suzuki are in the same boat, as they look to reconstruct a new coaching staff and earn new contracts, together.
“We weren’t set on anything, we went into it eyes wide open,” Minasian said. “To me, this was the best fit. Obviously I have a year left. He’s tied into me and we’ll embrace that.”
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.