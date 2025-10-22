Angels Tabbed as Best Fit for All-Star Infielder in Free Agency
While only two teams still remain in pursuit of a World Series title, the other franchises are hard at work in preparation for the offseason.
This includes identifying underrated players that may fit with a team's culture, ones that fill big-time needs, and also decision-making pertaining to re-signing their own free agents as well as deciding on possible coaching moves.
Robert Murray of Fansided recently came out with a piece in which he analyzed the upcoming free agent market. He offered predictions as to where these superstar players could ultimately end up this winter.
"After last season, Bichette was a giant question mark headed into 2025. But gosh, did he ever step up in his contract year. He hit .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI. He was instrumental in the Jays’ surge this season and his bat will get him paid handsomely, with a contract around - or north - of Willy Adames’ seven-year, $182 million being in play. But long term, what position does he play?"
Interestingly enough, the two 'best fits' identified by Murray for Bichette include the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels.
Bichette has been associated with the Halos for months. The team would love to pair Bichette alongside Zach Neto to form a very young and robust left side of the infield that can be in place for the foreseeable future.
Bichette is a proven hitter. He has the pedigree being the son of ex-MLB player Dante Bichette. Additionally, he's hit at every level — and save for a rough 2024 — Bichette's hit tool has been a prominent part of his game.
The Florida native has been shelved for the entire postseason with an ailing knee. It remains to be seen whether he could come back in time for a possible World Series appearance for the Blue Jays.
The two parties have been unable to come to an agreement on an contract extension. This in theory opens the door for another team, like the Angels, to come in and possibly offer more money than Toronto is willing to give.
Bichette, 27, would immediately become a core building block in what the Halos are hoping to be a reemergence into relevancy moving forward.
