What the Angels are Quietly Prioritizing in Bullpen

Kenley Jansen was the anchor of the Angels bullpen in 2025. He stepped into huge moment after huge moment and delivered results time and again. His mere presence at the back end of the bullpen allowed the other members of the relief corps to be used in match up situations.

In 2026 Kenley Jansen will be the anchor of the Detriot Tigers bullpen. With an obvious need for relief help and a limited budget, Angels GM Perry Minasian went out and replaced Jansen with a trio of pitchers for the same price. On the surface this is a move prioritizing quantity over quality, but look a little deeper and there is a clear pattern.

The Angels bullpen is full of guys who have registered saves.

The team hopes fireballer Ben Joyce can emerge as the shutdown closer of the future. Armed with a 105 MPH fastball and newfound control of his splitter, Joyce is nasty when he's healthy and on the mound. He'll be at least two weeks late to start the season and he's been injured every year as a professional, but he saved games at the end of 2024 and the door is wide open for him to do so again.

Kirby Yates could be a steal for Minasian. The long time closer put up video game numbers the last time he worked with Angels pitching coach Mike Maddux and likely starts the year as the closer. Yates is two saves shy of 100 for his career.

Drew Pomeranz spent most of his career as a starter but had a great run out of the Cubs bullpen last year, even recording his first save. He could be another sneaky good pickup.

Brent Suter is a long time reliever. Generally used in the middle innings he has racked up a handful of saves in his career.

Jordan Romano was the long time closer for the Blue Jays and has notched 113 saves.

Then there is Robert Stephenson. His contract has been a disaster, but he's pitched in every relief situation imaginable and has closed out three games.

Even the minor league signee Hunter Strickland has 30 career saves including picking up saves with the Angels in each of the last two seasons.

Jun 16, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud (25) and relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (60) shake hands after defeating the New York Yankees during the eleventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Closing experience is the one common thread in this year's additions.

In looking at the new additions, the only common thread is experience late in ball games. Yates, Pomeranz, and Suter are all lefties but have different pitch mixes. Romano is a righty and the furthest from MLB success.

Perhaps this is a way to get Joyce some brains to pick as much as it is an attempt to fill a whole lot of innings on a shoestring budget. Last year Jansen was mentoring Joyce until a shoulder injury cut the youngster's season short. Having veteran voices in camp can only benefit youngsters like Chris Cortez and Samy Natera Jr. as they make their way to the big leagues.

Whether the Angels are thinking short term or long term, they are clearly prioritizing late game experience in the bullpen.