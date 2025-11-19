Angels Trade Taylor Ward to Orioles in Blockbuster Move, What Does it Mean for Halos?

The Los Angeles Angels have traded outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, the team announced.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired RHP Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for OF Taylor Ward. pic.twitter.com/c0k3JdsSQr — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) November 19, 2025

Who is Grayson Rodriguez?

Rodriguez, 26, missed the entire 2025 season with an elbow injury that ultimately led to him having surgery. He got a debridement procedure in August, and could be ready to go by the start of next season, as it's a shorter return timeline than Tommy John surgery.

Rodriguez was drafted by the Orioles in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Orioles in 2023, making 23 starts and sporting a 4.35 ERA with 129 strikeouts across 122 innings.

In 2024, he made 20 starts, striking out 130 batters across 116.2 innings pitched with a 3.86 ERA.

Why Did the Angels Trade Taylor Ward?

The Angels are finally moving on from Ward after years of trade rumors. The 31-year-old is entering his final year of team control and was projected to make $13.7 million in arbitration this year, per MLB Trade Rumors.

The Angels were expected to consider trading Ward or Jo Adell this offseason to make room in the outfield and help fill a hole on the roster. This move does just that, as Adell can now slide back to a corner outfield spot while Rodriguez fills a huge need in the rotation.

Ward is coming off a career year in 2025 as he appeared in 157 games, slashing .228/.317/.475 with 36 home runs, 103 runs batted in and an OPS of .792. The Angels will need to replace that production in the lineup, but had a more pressing need in the rotation and now have some extra money to spend.

Rodriguez is under team control until 2030, and is still pre-arbitration. Ward is eligible to hit free agency at the end of the 2026 season.

Taylor Ward Angels Tenure

Ward was drafted by the Angels in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He's spent his entire career with the Angels, appearing in 704 games and hitting .247 with 113 home runs, 345 RBIs and an OPS of .766.

He's developed into an above average major league hitter over his eight-year tenure with the Angels and will now play for a new team in the Orioles who are looking to get back to the postseason after a disappointing 2025 season.

Is Grayson Rodriguez Healthy?

The Angels said Rodriguez is expected to be ready for spring training.

Latest Angels News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.