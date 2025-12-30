Angels Restructure Contract of Anthony Rendon, Who is Set to Retire

The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a restructured contract with third baseman Anthony Rendon, according to beat reporter Sam Blum.

This new deal, which will pay the $38 million owed to Rendon over three to five years, will allow the Angels to move on from their disappointing free-agent signing before the 2020 season.

The Angels originally gave him a seven-year deal worth $245 million when he was coming off a World Series MVP performance with the Washington Nationals.

He only ended up playing 257 games for the Angels, however, missing more than 75 percent of his games due to injuries and surgeries that kept him perpetually on the injured list.

Before the start of the 2025 season, he underwent season-ending hip surgery, his second such procedure with the Angels.

Blum's reporting claimed that it is unknown if the player will retire.

However, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN wrote that Rendon will indeed be hanging up his cleats after a long and storied career that has ended on a whimper.

"Rendon, who spent the entire 2025 season recovering from hip surgery, is expected to retire, a source said," Gonzalez wrote in a story.

Before the start of the 2024 season, Rendon made interesting comments about his outlook on the game of baseball and the importance the sport holds in his life.

“This has never been a top priority,” Rendon said. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith and my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’ll move on.

“If they want to make me out to be a certain type of person because I want to see my family more, I mean, that's fine. They don’t know me. They just know the surface level. Everyone's gonna have their opinion, you can't make everybody happy.”

During his time with the Angels, he racked up 3.9 bWAR in five years, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 125 runs, slashing .242/.348/.369.

Rendon's seven years with the Nationals were a different story, hitting .280/.364/.464 with 158 home runs and 546 RBIs, totaling 30.3 bWAR.

The Angels signing Rendon and bringing him into the fold has been a failure. The organization now has the chance to turn the page at third base.

