Angels Pitcher Predicted For Breakout Season

Fire balling right hander Jose Soriano stepped into a rotation spot in 2024 and showed flashes of both brilliance and struggle. After pitching a career high 113 innings that season, the team shut him down so he could prepare for a full starter workload in 2025.

That strategy worked as Soriano, who suffered multiple arm injuries as a prospect, stayed healthy and toed the rubber 31 times in 2025. Each of those outings was as a starter and he tallied 169 innings and pitched to an ERA+ of 100. Soriano rated as exactly league average, but inconsistency was the most consistent part of his game.

At home, Soriano pitched 76.3 innings with an ERA of 5.90. Walks increased at home and opponents slugged nearly 100 points higher against Soriano when he pitched at home. Giving up extra baserunners followed by hard contact is simply not a good formula. For whatever reason, Soriano had difficulty commanding his pitches at the Big A.

On the road he was a different animal, slicing opponents up with a 2.91 ERA over 92.7 innings. Despite throwing more innings on the road, Soriano walked fewer batters and only gave up 4 home runs. He gave up 8 bombs at home.

If new Angels pitching coach Mike Maddux can get road Soriano to show up more often at home, the Angels could have a genuine talent atop the rotation. And one MLB insider believes that will happen.

Now One MLB Insider Is Predicting Jose Soriano Will Have A Breakout Season

In an article this week predicting a breakout player for each team, MLB insider Rhett Bollinger picked Jose Soriano for the Angels. His reasoning was apparent to anybody who has seen Soriano pitch on a good day.

Soriano was poised for a big breakout in 2025 in his second year as a starting pitcher after a season in relief. And while he showed flashes, he was inconsistent, with a 4.26 ERA in 169 innings. But he has elite stuff with a power sinker that sits in the high 90s to go along with his knuckle-curve and splitter. With new pitching coach Mike Maddux, Soriano could become an All-Star for the first time. Rhett Bollinger

On pure stuff, Jose Soriano probably rates at the top of the Angels totem poll. However, he does not always show great command or control of his pitches. When Soriano is on his game, he is capable of throwing up gems like this game from last June.

🚨 New Career High 🚨



José Soriano put up 12 strikeouts over a dominant 7 innings. pic.twitter.com/3kj4lX48KD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 11, 2025

The Angels rotation lacks depth and a true ace, but if Bollinger's prediction comes true Soriano and Yusei Kikuchi could provide a solid 1-2 that gives the Angels a chance to win each time they are on the hill.