What We're Actually Learning About the Angels Pitching So Far

Pitchers have now been in camp a week and there is some clarity on a number of questions the Angels and fans had over the off season; particularly on the health of the bullpen anchors. There are also new faces on both the player and coaching sides who are getting used to each other before Cactus Leage action begins this weekend.

Here's what we're learning about the Angels pitchers at this early stage in Spring Training.

Joyce and Stephenson are a little behind schedule, but progressing.

Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson are supposed to be the anchors of the Angels bullpen. If this team is going to win close games, they will need these two to live up to their ceilings. Both have been ravaged by injuries in recent years, though, and both entered camp with health concerns.

The good news is both are in camp and throwing. In fact, they both threw from the top of the mound today.

Angels relievers Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson both threw bullpens from the top of the mound today. They had been halfway up the slope previously.



Both said it went well. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 17, 2026

Stephenson has said he thinks he's about a week behind schedule. If so he could still make the Opening Day roster but would not miss many games if the Angels take a slower approach with him.

GM Perry Minasian said the team will take a deliberate approach with Joyce, who is recovering from shoulder surgery. The fact he's now thrown multiple times indicates he's getting healthy and should appear at some point in the Cactus League. When he makes his Spring debut in a game will indicate when he'll be Major League ready.

Grayson Rodriguez is healthy and happy to be in camp.

Nobody has doubted Grayson's talent but like Joyce and Stephenson injuries have been an issue. Rodriguez really feels that getting his balky pitching elbow

When the team shipped Taylor Ward to Baltimore for Rodriguez the trade had the potential to be a steal of a bust depending on Rodriguez health. If healthy, the Angels can expect really good work for him. And he appears to be healthy.

Yusei Kikuchi is ready to lead the staff.

Kikichi is ahead of the curve as he prepares to pitch for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. The fact he was selected to play for that powerhouse team is an indicator of Kikuchi's upside. He considers it an honor to represent his home country and showed up to Tempe in tremendous form.

He's already hit 97 MPH on his heater and is going against the best live hitters he can find. Look at this outside fastball he blew by Zach Neto.

Yusei Kikuchi facing Zach Neto in live BP pic.twitter.com/rH2owtwOM7 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 15, 2026

Jose Soriano is healthy and dealing.

Apologies to Zach Neto for posting back to back videos of him getting worked, but he's facing two legitimately good pitchers in Kikuchi and Soriano. In looking at the combination of youth and stuff, Soriano has the look of a breakout pitcher in the making now that he's paired with Mike Maddux as his pitching coach.

Talent is not the question with Soriano. Consistency is. As of now, Soriano is looking sharp at a time when most pitchers are simply getting loose. This gets him ahead of the curve to work with Maddux on fine tuning his game.

José Soriano looking like an ACE against Zach Neto 🔥



🎥: @RhettBollinger

pic.twitter.com/SI8zuET5AM — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) February 17, 2026

Mike Maddux is in camp and the best reason for optimism.

Maddux is one of the most respected pitching coaches in all of baseball. His hire is the best position coach hire the Angels have made in many years. Giving him young, talented players like Grayson Rodriguez, Jose Soriano, and George Klassen could be pivotal the Angels franchise.

Seeing Maddux in the bullpen dispensing advice is a great sign for Angels fans.