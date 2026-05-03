Angels Player Spotlight: Vaughn Grissom Is Starting to Look Like More Than a Depth Piece

Vaughn Grissom entered the season as an interesting gamble for the Angels, not a guaranteed everyday answer.

After being acquired from the Red Sox in December, Grissom came to Anaheim with talent, youth and positional flexibility, but also plenty to prove. His previous major league track record was uneven, and after a 2024 season with Boston in which he hit just .190, expectations were more about stability than immediate impact.

Vaughn Grissom’s HR from today 🔥



pic.twitter.com/sAFD12ZHHo — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) March 2, 2026

So far, he has given the Angels more than that.

Through his first 44 at-bats, Grissom is hitting .318 with a .385 on-base percentage and an .862 OPS, collecting 14 hits, 1 home run, 7 RBI and 6 runs scored. Those numbers stand out on a roster that has struggled to find consistent production from the middle and lower parts of the order.

The most encouraging part is the approach. Grissom has walked 6 times while striking out only 4 times, giving him one of the cleaner plate profiles on the roster. In a lineup that has too often been defined by swing-and-miss, his ability to put the ball in play and extend at-bats gives the Angels a different type of offensive value.

That value showed up again against the Mets last night. Grissom went 1-for-5, but his one hit was a two-run single that gave the Angels an early lead in a game they eventually won in extra innings. It wasn't a loud offensive night, but it was the kind of situational at-bat the Angels have needed more consistently.

Defensively, Grissom has also helped by giving the Angels flexibility. He has appeared at second base, first base and third base, which matters for a roster still trying to find the right infield mix. He is not being asked to be an elite defender, but his ability to move around the diamond while keeping his bat in the lineup has made him more valuable.

Vaughn Grissom with his first homer of the season and the #Angels take a 2-1 lead in the seventh. It's his first big league homer since Sept. 7, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gmnroprnK2 — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 29, 2026

The question now is sustainability.

Grissom’s production is still coming in a small sample, and his profile is not built around huge power. But if the contact rate and plate discipline continue, he does not need to be a middle-of-the-order bat to matter. He just needs to keep lengthening a lineup that has too often gone quiet outside of its top contributors.

For now, Grissom has done more than earn a role. He has given the Angels a reason to keep finding him at-bats.