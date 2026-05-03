Angels Walk It Off Against Mets: Key Takeaways From Much-Needed Extra-Inning Win

The Los Angeles Angels finally found a way to finish.

After letting a late lead slip away in the series opener, the Angels responded Saturday night with a 4-3 walk-off win in 10 innings over the New York Mets, relying on strong pitching, early offense, and one timely swing to avoid another missed opportunity. It followed a familiar script for most of the night, but this time the ending was different.

Reid Detmers set the tone early, delivering one of his more complete outings of the season despite how it ended. He worked 6.1 innings with 8 strikeouts, holding the Mets to just 1 run through 6 innings while consistently generating swings and misses. His ability to control the game early allowed the Angels to build a lead, but the seventh inning exposed the inconsistency that has followed him. Detmers allowed 5 hits and 2 runs while recording just one out, quickly turning a controlled outing into a bullpen situation. The strikeout numbers reflect how effective his stuff can be, but the sudden loss of command shows why his outings still tend to feel unstable rather than fully dominant.

Reid Detmers, 3Ks in the 4th...and Swords. ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/aFbw05Yd9C — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 3, 2026

The bullpen, however, changed the outcome.

Sam Bachman entered in the 7th and immediately stabilized the game, finishing with 1.2 scoreless innings and 3 strikeouts. His ability to miss bats in a high-leverage spot prevented the inning from escalating further and kept the game within reach. From there, Ryan Zeferjahn delivered one of the more important performances of the season, throwing 2.0 scoreless innings in the 9th and 10th, allowing no hits and just one walk. In a tie game, that kind of clean relief outing stands out, especially for a bullpen that has struggled to consistently hold late-game situations.

Offensively, the Angels did enough early, but not enough in between. They finished 12 for 40 (.300) with 4 walks, a line that suggests consistent traffic but not consistent execution. Their first run came in the opening inning when Jo Adell drove in Nolan Schanuel. They added two more in the 4th on a 2-run single from Vaughn Grissom. Those early runs reflected an offense capable of putting pressure on pitchers, but the inability to capitalize on additional opportunities kept the game close longer than it needed to be.

Jo Adell with an RBI single off Nolan McLean and the #Angels are up 1-0 in the first. But Jorge Soler was thrown out at third base trying to advance from first to end the inning. Nolan Schanuel scored just before Soler was tagged out, so the run counted. pic.twitter.com/pSUXQuRalL — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 3, 2026

That trend nearly carried into the final inning.

In the 10th, a Jorge Soler walk and Jo Adell single, combined with the extra-inning runner, loaded the bases with no outs. Two quick popouts followed, putting the Angels on the verge of another missed opportunity in a game they had controlled early. Instead, Oswald Peraza delivered, capping a 3-for-5 night with a walk-off single. It was the type of hit the Angels have struggled to find in those moments, and the difference between a frustrating loss and a needed win.

FIRST CAREER WALK-OFF FOR OSWALD PERAZA ‼️ pic.twitter.com/5OfdtT7fpV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 3, 2026

Mike Trout quietly contributed as well, going 2-for-4 with a walk, continuing to get on base even if he was not part of the scoring. It fits a broader trend for the lineup, consistent production from key players, but not always the sequencing needed to turn it into runs.

This game did not change the overall identity of the Angels, but it did highlight what it looks like when things hold together. The pitching was strong enough, even with late trouble. The offense created opportunities, even if it did not fully capitalize. And most importantly, the bullpen and lineup delivered in the one moment that mattered.

For a team that has struggled to close games, that distinction makes this one stand out.