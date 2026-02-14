Angels Prospect Tracker: All Eyes are on Tyler Bremner

Tyler Bremner entered his junior year at UC, Santa Barbara ranked near the top of every prospect list. The right handed pitcher was considered the most polished arm in NCAA and had spent time on Team USA.

A few rough outings saw Bremner slide down those rankings but he was dealing with his mom's losing battle with cancer. Such a devastating personal development can obviously impact on field performnce.

The Angels looked at his overall body of work and his plus fastball/change up combination and selected him second overall; right about where he was ranked heading into the season. Now Bremner is in MLB camp. Normally this is a nicety extended to a first round pick, but with the Angels it seems Bremner has a genuine chance at winning a big league job.

Bremner is in camp and throwing for the big league coaches.

Tyler Bremner threw his first official spring bullpen of the year today 👀#LAAngels

pic.twitter.com/5zFO20whZ9 — Milb Central (@milb_central) February 12, 2026

There's not a ton to see there other than Bremner being in the mix with the big league guys. What is notable is that he doesn't stand out. In both stature and fluidity of motion, he blends right in with the pitchers who throw before and after him.

People will often say "he has the look of a big league pitcher" about a polished prospect like Bremner. This video is a perfect depiction of that.

Why is Bremner such a big deal?

Many prospects vault up draft boards due to a great junior year. In Bremner's case, there's a larger body of work that includes both college and Team USA, where he played against top flight international competition.

Take a look at this start from early in the 2025 college season.

Tyler Bremner struck out 10 over six last night, was getting cheated on fastball so he began climbing ladder and blending really good cambio that flashed plus, control over command but doesn't miss zone often -- potential top 15 pick in July, maybe best right-handed college arm pic.twitter.com/YsGFigCkOP — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) April 12, 2025

And prior to that, he was electric with Team USA.

Tyler Bremner is going to be so fun to watch in ST



pic.twitter.com/eQCqhQy9m7 — Not Josh Lowe (@AngelsFaithful) February 11, 2026

Bremner's scouting grades are nice across the board.

Scouts rate pitches on a scale of 20 to 60. 50 is considered MLB average and 80 grades are almost never granted. Any grade above 50 is considered to be above average. 60+ is a plus pitch. 70+ is an elite, game changing pitch.

In aggregating Bremner's rankings, his are as follows:

Fastball: 65

Change Up: 65-70

Slider: 50-55

Control/Command: 55-60

What scouts see is a young pitcher with a pretty clean health history. Outside of being shut down by the Angels after pitching a full college season and reporting some elbow discomfort, Bremner's medical sheet is pretty clean. He's had no arm surgeries or major lower body injuries, unlike draft mates like Kade Anderson.

On most teams, the sight of the second overall pick in camp won't garner a ton of attention. But with Bremner's polished game and the Angels penchant for quick promotions, all eyes are on Tyler Bremner at this time in Angels camp.